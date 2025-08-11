DWI South Toms River Truck Driver Charged After Killing Pedestrian, Leaving Scene: Prosecutor

On Saturday, June 7, at 3:50 a.m., South Toms River police responded to Colgate Drive and found Marie Bellavista, a 53-year-old South Toms River resident, deceased in the roadway, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An investigation determined Tremel Haskins was operating the cab of a Volvo semi-truck when he hit Bellavista, Billhimer said. Haskins fled the scene but was later located at the Walmart on Route 37 in Toms River, Billhimer said.

Haskins was originally charged with driving while intoxicated and careless driving, Billhimer said.

A search of Haskins' Volvo truck led police to seize a .38 caliber Colt revolver, Billhimer said. Haskins had two prior convictions for distribution of narcotics, making it illegal for him to own a firearm, leading to further charges, Billhimer said.

A blood test determined Haskins was an active user of marijuana at the time of the crash and could not safely operate a motor vehicle, Billhimer said.

Haskins was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 11 and is being lodged at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.

