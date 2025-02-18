Fair 22°

Driver Crashes Car On Island Heights Boardwalk

A driver lost control of his car, crashing onto a boardwalk in Ocean County on the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 16, authorities said.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Island Heights Volunteer Fire Co. 1
Sam Barron

At 1:18 a.m., first responders in Island Heights were dispatched to a crash on River Avenue and found a vehicle that had lost control and driven up onto the boardwalk, Island Heights Volunteer Fire Co. 1 said.

The crash caused extensive damage to a portion of the boardwalk before crashing into and knocking over a street light, firefighters said.. Crews secured the vehicle battery and made sure there was no fire hazard from the power lines that were pulled down with the street light, firefighters.  

Jersey Central Power and Light secured power lines, firefighters said.

