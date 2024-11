The man was heading north behind the wheel of a Lexus SUV when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck multiple trees at milepost 86.7 in Toms River around 6:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The driver suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Police did not provide further details.

