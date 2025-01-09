Fair and Breezy 32°

SHARE

Double Murder Gets Toms River Man 30 Years: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old Toms River man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday, Jan. 9 for his role in the murder of two people in 2021, authorities said.

Tyshaun Drummond

Tyshaun Drummond

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Tyshaun Drummond was convicted of two counts of murder following a month long trial, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Drummond was also sentenced to 10 years in prison, to run consecutively, for being convicted of burglary, Billhimer said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:20 a.m., Lakewood Township police responded to an apartment complex on River Avenue and found Nicholas Hardy and Sergio Chavez-Perez, who were killed after being shot in the head, Billhimer said. Drummond was spotted at the scene, where he was subdued using a Conducted Energy Device, Billhimer said.

Drummond has been jailed since his arrest, Billhimer said.

to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE