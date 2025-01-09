Double Murder Gets Toms River Man 30 Years: Prosecutor

Tyshaun Drummond was convicted of two counts of murder following a month long trial, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Drummond was also sentenced to 10 years in prison, to run consecutively, for being convicted of burglary, Billhimer said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:20 a.m., Lakewood Township police responded to an apartment complex on River Avenue and found Nicholas Hardy and Sergio Chavez-Perez, who were killed after being shot in the head, Billhimer said. Drummond was spotted at the scene, where he was subdued using a Conducted Energy Device, Billhimer said.

Drummond has been jailed since his arrest, Billhimer said.

