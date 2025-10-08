Overcast 65°

Disbarred Attorney Took $10K From Client: Ocean County Prosecutor

A 54-year-old disbarred attorney was arrested and charged in Ocean Count after he took $10,000 from a client while promising to provide legal services, authorities announced Wednesday, Oct.8.

David Schlendorf

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

In March 2025, a Toms River resident hired David Schlendorf, who resides in Utah, to represent him in a legal matter, paying Schlendorf $10,000, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Schlendorf misrepresented himself as a licensed attorney, having been disbarred by the State of New Jersey in December 2022 for misappropriating client funds, Billhimer said.

Schlendorf is charged with theft by deception and unauthorized practice of law, Billhimer said.

Anyone who has paid Schlendorf for legal services after December 2022 is urged to contact contact Detective Jason Putkowski of the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150, extension 1349, or Sgt. Lindsay Llauget of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3462.

