Dealing Cocaine Sends South Toms River Man to Prison: Prosecutor

Per the terms of a plea agreement, Angel Perez is expected to be sentenced to seven years in prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, detectives investigating the distribution of cocaine observed two motor vehicles parked next to each other near the Presidential Apartments, Billhimer said.

Detectives saw a woman exit her vehicle and enter the passenger’s side of the second vehicle, operated by Perez, Billhimer said.

Perez and the woman were removed from the vehicle, Billhimer said. As Perez exited the vehicle, detectives observed a quantity of cocaine in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle, Billhimer said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, Billhimer said.

A day after his arrest, a court-authorized search warrant for Perez’s vehicle was executed, and law enforcement seized additional quantities of cocaine, oxycodone, suboxone, hashish and drug paraphernalia, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.