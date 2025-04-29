Fair 70°

Cops ID Body Found Floating In Toms River

The body of a 45-year-old man was discovered floating in water behind a wooded area in Toms River, authorities said.

Officers were called to the area behind Point O' Woods Drive on Friday, April 25 for a report of the body in the water where they found Julian Lopez-Martinez of Lakewood in the water.

A post-mortem examination conducted by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office observed no signs of trauma to the body.

The cause of death is pending toxicology results. The death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, Billhimer said.

