Construction Worker Killed By Drunk Driver In Toms River: Prosecutor

At 1 a.m., Toms River police responded to Lakewood Road and Raymond Avenue and found the man, who was working for a roadway construction company, with serious injuries in the roadway, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. He was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He has not been publicly identified.

Douglas Smith, a 51-year-old Toms River resident and the driver of the vehicle, showed signs of impairment and was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, authorities said.

Smith was transported to Community Medical Center where a draw of his blood was obtained pursuant to a court-authorized warrant, authorities said. Additional charges may be forthcoming, authorities said.

