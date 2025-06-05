Community Rallies Around Aspiring Toms River Police Officer Battling Cancer

Golubowski has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer after numerous masses were found on his liver and his abdomen were found

While in the hospital, Golubowski has received multiple blood transfusions, supplemental oxygen and undergone several procedures, with his family by his side. On Tuesday, June 3, he had to be intubated and placed on dialysis.

On Wednesday, June 4, Golubowski was airlifted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to begin an intensive regimen of chemotherapy.

“Even with the difficulties of the past week, Teddy has been endlessly strong, and we have hope that he will continue to fight in the days ahead,” his family wrote.

A fundraiser has been established for Golubowski and his family. As of Thursday, June 5, almost $50,000 has been raised.

Prior to his hospitalization, Golubowski was a full-time cadet in the Ocean County Police Academy, with the goal of joining a local department.

“Teddy has been working tirelessly to better himself physically and intellectually to prepare for the responsibilities that come with working in law enforcement,” his family wrote. “Throughout his training, Teddy has been at the top of his class and even ran a sub-6-minute mile just one week before his hospitalization.”

Golubowski’s family said Teddy is extremely selfless and always there those who need him.

