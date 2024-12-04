Cold Case Breakthrough: Duo Charged With Murder In 2010 Toms River Killing, Prosecutors Say

Maurice Cole, 36, and Jerron Evans, 41, were charged with murder, Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Nolan Jr. said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 4. They were accused of taking part in the killing of 22-year-old Rondell Proctor, who was originally from Arkansas.

Toms River police responded to the shooting at the Winteringham Village Apartments on Route 166 at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2010. Officers found Proctor with several gunshot wounds, including one to the face.

Proctor was rushed to Community Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the Toms River hospital.

The case went cold for several years but investigators eventually had some breaks.

"Continuing investigation and testing of evidential items unavailable at the time of the original investigation resulted in the filing of these charges against Cole and Evans," said Nolan.

The men were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 3 by a joint task force that included detectives from multiple agencies and the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team. The two were held at the Ocean County Jail to await detention hearings.

The FBI assisted Ocean County authorities in the investigation, along with two Florida law enforcement agencies: the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department and the Kissimmee Police Department.

