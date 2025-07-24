Child Porn Charges Filed Against Toms River Man After Search: Prosecutor

The investigation around Jeremy Howell began as a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was uploading images of child sexual abuse material to the internet, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad identified an IP address associated with a Toms River Township residence as the location from which the individual was uploading images of child sexual abuse material from the internet, according to the prosecutor. That individual was ultimately identified as Howell.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Toms River Township Police Department and Toms River Township Police Department Emergency Services Unit, executed a court-authorized search warrant on Howell’s home on Thursday.

An initial forensic examination of Howell’s cellular phone led to the discovery of several items of child sexual abuse material. Howell was taken into custody at Toms River Township Police Headquarters and then transported to the Ocean County Jail.

Howell was charged with possession of child sex abuse material.

