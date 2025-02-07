Brick Man Helped Murder Suspect Dismember Innocent Victim — Now He's Learned His Fate

Jared Krysiak, pleaded guilty last December to desecration of human remains, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Krysiak was one of four people indicted in the killing of 56-year-old Kerry Rollason.

Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29-year-old Seaside Heights woman was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 31 after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter, Billhimer said.

Maxwell Johnston, a 35-year-old Manchester Township man, was originally suspected of killing Rollason in his Ravenwood Drive home on Wednesday, July 3. Johnston had been wanted in the separate killing of Gabriella Caroleo, a 25-year-old Seaside Heights resident, on Thursday, June 27.

Mascarelli was accused of allowing Johnston to stay at the Ravenwood Drive home to hide from police, Billhimer said. Krysiak was also in the home at the time of the incident, Billhimer said. Johnston died by suicide during an hours-long standoff on Friday, July 5, Billhimer said.

Investigators discovered several body parts in black bags and a hatchet among other evidence of Rollason's killing, Billhimer said. Police also searched the Ravenwood Drive home again and found a defaced .22 gun owned by Mascarelli among other evidence that Rollason's killing happened there, Billhimer said.

An autopsy of the body parts identified the victim as Rollason, Billhimer said. His death was ruled a homicide from several gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma, Billhimer said, with Mascarelli determined as the person responsible for his death, Billhimer said.

