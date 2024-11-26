Bodycam Footage Released In Toms River Man’s Death During Arrest, AG Identifies Officers

The state Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability made the footage public on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The video showed the Friday, Apr. 19 encounter that ended with the death of 47-year-old John Cassidy.

The incident began at a gas station on Route 37 near West End Avenue at around 1 p.m. Island Heights police officers Peter Muscarella, Dominique D’Amico-Violante, and Lt. Paul Rutledge attempted to arrest Cassidy on active warrants.

The footage showed police repeatedly instructing Cassidy to exit his vehicle, which he re-entered against their commands. Over the course of 25 minutes, Toms River police officers Anthony Pacella, Krzysztof Kowalczyk, and Sgt. Shan Ruiz, as well as Ocean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pereira, also attempted to negotiate with Cassidy.

When Cassidy refused to comply, officers forcefully removed him from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.

"I can't breathe!" Cassidy repeatedly shouted while he was being cuffed.

While in handcuffs on the ground, Cassidy asked for an ambulance and told police he was passing out. Just seconds later, Cassidy was unresponsive and appeared to suffer a medical episode.

The video showed officers providing medical aid to Cassidy until paramedics arrived. Cassidy was rushed to Community Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m.

The video, shared with Cassidy’s family before its release, provides a closer look at the actions taken by law enforcement and the circumstances surrounding Cassidy’s death. Investigators continued to examine the footage as mandated by a 2019 state law requiring an independent review of deaths occurring during police encounters or while individuals are in custody.

Cassidy’s family said "Little John" was a devoted father who loved quad riding, MMA, and spending time with family and friends, according to his obituary from Kedz Funeral Home. "His legacy of laughter, kindness, & love for family will forever live in the memory of those who loved him. Forever in our hearts."

The investigation remained ongoing and the findings will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether any charges are warranted.

