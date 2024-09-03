Fair 70°

Bedroom Electrical Equipment Caused Toms River House Fire That Killed Two Cats: Firefighters

A family of two people were without a home and two of their cats died in a house fire in Toms River, authorities said.

A firetruck for the Toms River (NJ) Fire Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention
Firefighters responded to the home on South Gateway at around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention said in a news release. No people were in the house during the two-alarm fire.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-story bedroom. Two cats inside the home were killed and a neighbor was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the fire was caused by energized electrical equipment failing in the bedroom. The fire was contained to the second floor but the township's building department ruled the home was unsafe because of significant damage.

The Red Cross said it was helping two people with immediate needs like housing, food, and clothing.

