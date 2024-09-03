Bedroom Electrical Equipment Caused Toms River House Fire That Killed Two Cats: Firefighters

Firefighters responded to the home on South Gateway at around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention said in a news release. No people were in the house during the two-alarm fire.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-story bedroom. Two cats inside the home were killed and a neighbor was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the fire was caused by energized electrical equipment failing in the bedroom. The fire was contained to the second floor but the township's building department ruled the home was unsafe because of significant damage.

The Red Cross said it was helping two people with immediate needs like housing, food, and clothing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.