Fire crews were called to the 700 block of Capstan Ave. in Beachwood around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30, according to the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department. The Beachwood and Pine Beach fire departments were the first to respond.

When they arrived, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, with power lines down across the road and three vehicles also on fire.

“An aggressive attack was made on the rapidly growing fire and interior suppression operations were halted when the second floor collapsed,” the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

Additional help was called in from the Manitou Park, Pinewald, and Bayville fire departments. It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control, though they remained on scene until 5 a.m., officials said.

There were no injuries reported to the residents, but a neighboring home was damaged by the heat.

During the blaze, the Toms River Fire Department, Company #2, covered Beachwood’s district. Jersey Central Power & Light and New Jersey Natural Gas also responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Beachwood Police Department.

