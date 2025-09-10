At 9:53 a.m., Anthony Ferrentino was operating a 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT motorcycle on Shorrock Street when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a Dodge Hornet that was making a left turn, Lakewood police said.

Ferrentino was ejected from the motorcycle, police said. He was transported to Ocean Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Born in California, Ferrentino moved to Toms River at the age of four, according to his obituary from the Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals website. A graduate of Toms River High School, he played varsity baseball, where his prowess as a pitcher earned him many scholarships to various colleges in the Garden State, his obituary reads.

Ferrentino is survived by his father, Salvatore, his siblings Gregory and Fraces and his son, Donovan, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 15 at noon at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals in Toms River, his obituary reads. He will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River.

