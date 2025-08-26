3,500 Doses of Heroin: Drug Bust Nets 4, Ocean County Prosecutor Says

Nasir King, an 18-year-old Hamilton Township resident, was identified as a person distributing heroin in Ocean County, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. On Tuesday, July 29, detectives surveilled King as he traveled from Hamilton to Toms River, Billhimer said.

King and a passenger, Asante Walker, a 24-year-old Trenton resident, arrived at a business on Route 37, where they met with Darrell Salter, a 59-year-old Lacey Township resident, in the parking lot, Billhimer said.. Detectives took King, Walker and Salter into custody, Billhimer said.

Detectives executed court-authorized search warrants on King’s vehicle and two residences in Trenton, Billhimer said. Detectives seized approximately 1,250 individual doses of heroin, one gram of cocaine and $1,322 in United States Currency, Billhimer said.. Jesselin Garcia, 18, of Trenton, was present at one of the residences in Trenton and taken into custody without incident.

During the course of the investigation, detectives seized an additional 2,250 individual doses of heroin, Billhimer said.

King, Walker, Salter and Garcia were hit with numerous charges of possession and intent to distribute, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.