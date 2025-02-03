Fair 28°

SHARE

25 Years For Woman Who Killed, Dismembered Toms River Man: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Seaside Heights woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 31 after pleading guilty to killing a Toms River man whose body was dismembered, authorities said.

Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights, NJ.

Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail
Sam Barron

Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated manslaughter, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. She was among four people charged in the killing of Kerry Rollason, 56. 

Maxwell Johnston, a 35-year-old Manchester Township man, was originally suspected of killing Rollason in his Ravenwood Drive home on Wednesday, July 3. Johnston had been wanted in the separate killing of Gabriella Caroleo, a 25-year-old Seaside Heights resident, on Thursday, June 27.

Mascarelli was accused of allowing Johnston to stay at the Ravenwood Drive home to hide from police, Billhimer said. Johnston died by suicide during an hours-long standoff on Friday, July 5, Billhimer said.

Investigators discovered several body parts in black bags and a hatchet among other evidence of Rollason's killing, Billhimer said. Police also searched the Ravenwood Drive home again and found a defaced .22 gun owned by Mascarelli among other evidence that Rollason's killing happened there, Billhimer said.

An autopsy of the body parts identified the victim as Rollason, Billhimer said. His death was ruled a homicide from several gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma, Billhimer said, with Mascarelli determined as the person responsible for his death, Billhimer said. 

to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE