Tinton Falls Teen Goes Missing On Halloween In South Carolina

Owen Tillman Kenney was last seen on King Street and Burns Lane in Charleston on Friday, Oct. 31, at 2 a.m., Charleston police said. Kenney is 6'1" and weighs 155 lbs. with blue eyes, light brown hair in a buzz cut and tattoos on his right forearm, left shoulder, left shin and knee.

He was last seen wearing a Boston Celtics jersey for Halloween, police said. Kenney is a student at the College of Charleston.

"He was minutes from his house but never made it home," Tanya Searcy Kenney wrote on Facebook. "We want Owen to come home."

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-720-2422 or send a tip via e-mail at www.charleston-sc.gov/tips.

