Netflix’s Eatontown Studio Could Pay $47M Upfront — Even If It Closes In 2026 (Photos)

In an update shared Monday, Sept. 29, Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. said he is formally recommending that the borough approve a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) arrangement with Netflix, which recently secured final planning board approvals for its studio campus at Fort Monmouth.

The money, generated through non-recourse Redevelopment Area Bonds, will go directly to public infrastructure improvements.

“So, to be clear," he said, "if Netflix goes out of business in 2026, we still receive and keep the $47 million.”

Netflix would also begin paying annual land taxes starting in 2026, with combined taxes and PILOT payments reaching over $1 million in 2028 and increasing annually for 30 years, the mayor said.

The mayor noted the PILOT still requires multiple layers of approval, including council votes and state review by the Local Finance Board in Trenton. He recommended the arrangement be added to the Oct. 8 council meeting agenda for public discussion.

In addition, Eatontown has negotiated a Community Benefit Agreement with Netflix, which Talerico said will be detailed in the coming weeks.

Netflix’s Eatontown campus will anchor the south side of Avenue of Memories with a renovated Vail Hall, a public plaza, and a walkway preserving Fort Monmouth’s history. Phase 1B of the project includes eight sound stages, mill buildings, executive offices, and a four-story production building, with an expected opening in 2028.

The Netflix studios are expected to create thousands of jobs for New Jersey residents and billions of dollars in economic output, according to Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix.

Over the past four years, Netflix has contributed $125 billion to the US economy and hired more than 140,000 cast and crew members, Sarandos said.

