Driver High On Drugs Caused Parkway Crashes, Fought Road Worker In Tinton Falls: Troopers

Jonathan Ferro, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 28, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to multiple hit-and-run crashes near milepost 101.3 on the northbound side of the parkway in Tinton Falls at around 2:18 p.m.

Investigators said Ferro was driving a Dodge pickup in the crashes and ran away from the truck when it became disabled. Ferro also physically assaulted a road worker while leaving the scene.

Neptune police eventually captured Ferro on McNamara Way in Tinton Falls. Officers transferred him to state police custody.

Ferro was charged with three counts of assault by auto, driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, and several motor vehicle violations. He was released to await a future court date.

The incident remained under investigation.

