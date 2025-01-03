Tabernacle Lotto Ticket Captures $657K Jackpot On New Year's Day

A ticket sold in Tabernacle won the year's first Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth $657,679 on Wednesday, Jan. 1, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release. The New Year's Day winner was purchased at Murphy’s Fresh Markets on Medford Lakes Road.

The winning numbers were 01, 23, 25, 34, and 40. The XTRA number was 2 and the Bullseye number was 25.

The county was also home to the last major Jersey Cash 5 winner of 2024. A $494,401 jackpot ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Hainesport on Friday, Dec. 27, capping off the year with a thrilling finish for a lucky player.

The two supermarkets will each receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

