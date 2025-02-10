Shamong Native Sonya Deville Leaving WWE: Reports

The Burlington County native's contract will not be renewed when it expires in several weeks, according to Fightful Select. Deville a.k.a. Daria Berenato, was one of a handful of WWE wrestlers let go on Friday, Feb. 7.

The first openly gay female wrestler in WWE, Deville, who was born in Shamong and attended Seneca High School in Tabernacle, joined the company in 2015, appearing on the reality show "Tough Enough."

She won the Women's Tag Team Titles in 2023, though she had to relinquish the belt due to an injury. Most recently, she was a member of Pure Fusion Collective with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Last year, Deville married fitness model Toni Cassano at the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains. The couple got engaged in February 2023 at a wine cellar in Towaco.

To read the Fightful story, click here.

