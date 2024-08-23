Seneca HS Para Convinced Student To Send Nudes, Suggested They Have Sex: Police

Michael Van Kline, of Lumberton, who worked at Seneca High School in Tabernacle, used social media to converse with the student, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

Van Kline convinced the student to send him nude photos and suggested the two meet to have sex, Bradshaw said.

The investigation began after authorities got a tip that Van Kline may have been inappropriately communicating with a student electronically, the prosecutor said.

Officials from the Lenape Regional High School District, which includes Seneca, indicated Van Kline will not be permitted on school grounds or at school functions going forward.

Van Kline was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 22, and charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly and released Friday, Aug. 23, following a first appearance in Superior Court.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by this defendant is asked to contact investigators at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

