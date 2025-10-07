Long Road To Recovery For Shamong Dirt Bike Rider Involved In Fatal Wreck, Campaign Says

Evan Coffee remains hospitalized at Cooper University Hospital following the Oct. 3 crash on Goosepond Road in Tabernacle Township, according to New Jersey state police and a GoFundMe launched for his recovery.

A preliminary investigation found that Joseph Hartman, 23, of Tabernacle, was operating one of the dirt bikes when he collided with another driven by Coffee, Lebron said. Hartman was killed, and Coffee, of Shamong, was seriously hurt, police said.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Brian C. Wright, president of Cherry Valley Tractor, had raised $1,200 as of press time to help Coffee and his family with medical expenses.

“Evan is someone who can light up any room with his smile,” the GoFundMe reads. “His kind heart and positive spirit have touched so many, and now he needs our help.”

Wright urged the community to keep the Coffee family in their thoughts.

“Please also keep the entire Coffee family in your thoughts as they stand beside Evan every step of the way on his healing journey,” Wright wrote. “Your prayers, kindness, and generosity mean the world to them.”

Click here to donate to the campaign for Coffee.

