Joseph 'Joe' Hartman Killed In Dirt Bike Crash

A 23-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured in a dirt bike crash in Burlington County, New Jersey State Police said.

Cecilia Levine
Troopers responded around 7:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 to Goosepond Road in Tabernacle Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash, according to NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

A preliminary investigation determined that Joseph Hartman, 23, of Tabernacle, was operating a dirt bike on Goosepond Road when he collided with another dirt bike operated by a 20-year-old of Shamong man, Lebron said.

Hartman sustained fatal injuries, and the other dirt biker was seriously hurt, according to Lebron.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available.

