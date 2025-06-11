Swedesboro Man Drowns In Logan Township: Police

At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to Crossroads Boulevard near Creekview Avenue for a report of a man who had entered a body of water to swim and did not resurface, Logan Township police said.

The man had gone swimming with friends and was struggling to stay above the water just before going under the surface, police said.

The Malaga Fire Department Dive Team and Camden County Public Safety Dive Team responded to the scene and the man’s body was recovered at 8:00 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at 8:26 p.m., police said.

The incident remains under investigation but at this time there is no indication of foul play, police said.

