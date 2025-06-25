A Few Clouds 88°

SHARE

Minnesota Man Killed In Turnpike Crash In Gloucester County: Njsp

A 40-year-old Minnesota man was killed following a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County on Sunday, June 22, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Sam Barron

At 7:31 p.m., troopers responded to the New Jersey Turnpike North in Woolwich Township after a Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling northbound lost directional control, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The vehicle struck a concrete barrier, crossed the roadway, ran off to the right and hit several trees, Lebron said.

Osman Aden, the driver, sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

to follow Daily Voice Swedesboro-Woolwich-Logan and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE