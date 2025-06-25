Minnesota Man Killed In Turnpike Crash In Gloucester County: Njsp

At 7:31 p.m., troopers responded to the New Jersey Turnpike North in Woolwich Township after a Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling northbound lost directional control, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The vehicle struck a concrete barrier, crossed the roadway, ran off to the right and hit several trees, Lebron said.

Osman Aden, the driver, sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Swedesboro-Woolwich-Logan and receive free news updates.