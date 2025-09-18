Mostly Cloudy 67°

Dexter Reed Uploaded Child Porn To Social Media

A 25-year-old Swedesboro man was arrested and charged with uploading child pornography, authorities announced, Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Sam Barron

An investigation into Dexter Reed began after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he was distributing child sexual abuse over multiple social media platforms, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew John said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, detectives executed a search warrant of Reed's Swedesboro resident and seized six digital devices, John said. The devices contained child sexual abuse material, John said.

Reed is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material with intent to distribute, distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material, John said.

