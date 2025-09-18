An investigation into Dexter Reed began after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he was distributing child sexual abuse over multiple social media platforms, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew John said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, detectives executed a search warrant of Reed's Swedesboro resident and seized six digital devices, John said. The devices contained child sexual abuse material, John said.

Reed is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material with intent to distribute, distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material, John said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Swedesboro-Woolwich-Logan and receive free news updates.