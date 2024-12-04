What Are Snow Squalls? Winter Weather Hazard Forecast In NJ, PA: Here's What To Know

A powerful cold front is set to sweep through the region tonight into Thursday, Dec. 5, bringing snow showers, potential travel hazards, and wind gusts as high as 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow squalls, which AccuWeather defines as "the winter cousins of summertime thunderstorms," are being forecast for Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, northwestern Virginia, and northern and northwestern and central New Jersey Wednesday night into Thursday, making for treacherous travel (see weather maps from AccuWeather below).

Light snow accumulations could result in a slippery morning commute on Thursday, particularly in areas expecting up to 2 inches of snowfall, the National Weather Service says. The bigger concern, however, will be strong winds prompting a Wind Advisory across the entire region. Gusts between 40-55 mph are expected, posing risks of tree damage and isolated power outages.

“Take the time today to secure any loose outdoor items such as trash cans, holiday decorations, patio furniture, etc.,” the NWS advised in a statement.

The combination of snow showers and strong winds could create hazardous driving conditions. Residents are urged to use caution on the roads and to prepare for possible disruptions to power.

The storm will begin to subside by Thursday evening, leaving colder temperatures in its wake. Stay tuned for updates as the forecast develops.

