At 11:41 a.m., the crash between a Honda motorcycle and a Hyundai passenger vehicle occurred on Deckertown Turnpike between Clove Road and River Road in Montague Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

