Speeding Drivers Who Killed 22-Year-Old NYU Grad Cycling In Sussex County Learn Their Fate

Sabrina A. Pomales, 30, and Elizabeth F. Palacios-Gotay, 22, were each sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison, Acting Prosecutor Sahil K. Kabse announced. They must serve 85% of their sentences before being eligible for parole, per sentencing by Judge Janine M. Allen.

The investigation revealed Palacios-Gotay and a black Nissan Sentra—driven by Sabrina A. Pomales—were speeding at over 90 MPH in a 50 MPH zone, illegally passing cars on the shoulder when Damian Baranowski, of Milford, PA, was struck, Kabse said.

The fatal wreck happened at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Baranowski was riding on the right shoulder of Route 206 North in Sandyston Township when Palacious-Gotay's Nissan Altima veered into him from the roadway, struck the back of his bicycle, hit a utility pole, and overturned around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, New Jersey State Police spokesman Jeffrey Lebron previously told Daily Voice.

Palacios-Gotay, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Lebron said.

Both women pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter on March 31, 2025, for recklessly causing the crash that killed Baranowski, the prosecutor’s office said

“Individuals that operate vehicles at an excessive speed endanger the lives of everyone on the roadway,” Kabse said in the announcement. “It is imperative that motorists conduct themselves in a safe and responsible manner with the understanding that their decisions can have deadly consequences for others”

According to his obituary on the Stroyan Funeral Home website, Baranowski had recently graduated from New York University, where he was a member of the swim team, with a degree in economics. In his free time, he loved the outdoors—hiking, climbing, swimming, camping, and golfing, the obituary said.

