Motorcyclist, 20, Killed In Weekend Route 23 Crash: State Police

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a weekend crash on Route 23 in Sussex County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Troopers responded to the southbound lanes near milepost 49 in Montague Township at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Clayton Woodley of Milford, PA, was operating a Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 23 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a rock, Marchan said. The motorcycle overturned, ejecting Woodley and causing fatal injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available,” Marchan said.

