Motorcyclist, 20, Killed In Weekend Route 23 Crash: State Police

Troopers responded to the southbound lanes near milepost 49 in Montague Township at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Clayton Woodley of Milford, PA, was operating a Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 23 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a rock, Marchan said. The motorcycle overturned, ejecting Woodley and causing fatal injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available,” Marchan said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex-Wantage and receive free news updates.