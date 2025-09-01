Driver Killed, Passenger Badly Hurt In Route 206 Crash In New Jersey: Police (Photos)

On Sunday, Aug. 31, at around 3:51 p.m., Chester Police officers were called to the intersection of US Highway 206 and Fox Chase Road for reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the department.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles wrecked along the side of the roadway.

Police said one driver sustained fatal injuries, a passenger was seriously hurt, and a second driver suffered a minor injury. All were rushed to Morristown Medical Center.

The names of those involved are being withheld as the investigation continues.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to contact Dat. Bohn at mbohn@chesterpolicenj.org

.

