Bodycam Footage Shows Lsd-fueled Driver Into Vernon Lake: 'I Was Tripping'

“I was tripping on acid, this is why this is happening,” 24-year-old Rhiannon Chesaux told officers after she drove her 2005 Honda CR-V straight into Fireman’s Pond on Nov. 11, 2024, according to newly-released bodycam footage obtained by Transparency Bodycam.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 6:15 p.m., when Vernon Patrolman Joseph White responded to a call about a crash near County Road 515 and Guthrie Road, according to police paperwork obtained by Daily Voice.

By the time Officer White arrived, the partially submerged SUV sat in the pond, but Chesaux had already made it to shore. Witnesses later told police they saw her swerving over the center median multiple times before launching into the lake.

As Officer White spoke with her, he immediately noticed signs of impairment—and it didn’t take long for Chesaux to explain why.

With her altered state of mind making her unpredictable, officers restrained her for her own safety, fearing she might run back into the road or into the water. They then handcuffed her and secured her in the patrol car, police said.

Vernon Township Fire Department responded to assist, and Chesaux was placed on a gurney and transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Officers collected blood and urine samples for testing.

After the investigation, officers charged Chesaux with driving under the influence and reckless driving. They also cited her for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, failing to possess an insurance card, failing to have a valid inspection, and failing to notify the DMV of an address change.

