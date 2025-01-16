Arctic Blast Will Follow Snow Showers Across NJ With Temps We Haven't Seen In Years, NWS Says

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for several northeast New Jersey counties, including Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex, and Union, with snowfall set to begin after 4 p.m.

Most areas are expected to see less than one inch of snow, though localized accumulations of up to two inches are possible in parts of eastern Pennsylvania near and north of I-78, including Allentown, Reading, and Easton. Northern New Jersey counties like Bergen, Essex, and Passaic are expected to receive a light dusting, while central areas such as Trenton and Flemington may see slightly more. Southern New Jersey, including Cape May and Vineland, is likely to experience only flurries.

Although the snow will taper off by late evening, untreated roads and sidewalks could become slick. Temperatures today will stay cold, with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s and a southwest breeze adding to the chill.

While today's snow is the immediate focus, the NWS warns that an Arctic blast early next week will bring the coldest weather in years. Highs on Tuesday, Jan. 21, will range from 16°F in areas like Morristown and Allentown to around 20°F along the coast, including Long Branch and Atlantic City.

Overnight lows Tuesday night will drop even further, with readings plunging to 4°F in places like Trenton, Toms River, and Flemington, and 0°F or below in areas like Mount Pocono and Sussex County. Wind chills will make it feel even colder, creating dangerously frigid conditions across the region.

Stay with Daily Voice for any forecast updates.

