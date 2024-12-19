1 To 3 Inches Of Snow Expected This Weekend In Parts Of NJ, PA: Here's Your Forecast

The Poconos and northwest New Jersey are expected to see the most snow, with accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Areas north and west of the I-95 corridor are likely to experience a rain/snow mix during the day Friday, transitioning to light snow Friday night.

Meanwhile, south and east of the I-95 corridor will primarily see rain, with a brief period of snow possible late Friday night, though snowfall totals in these areas are expected to stay under 1 inch.

The region will see a mostly sunny day Thursday, Dec. 19 with a high near 41°F and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. Clouds will roll in tonight, and temperatures will drop to around 27°F. Winds will remain calm but shift to the northeast at around 5 mph after midnight, setting the stage for Friday's wintry mix.

On Friday, snow is expected to begin after 1 p.m. under cloudy skies, with temperatures reaching a high of 35°F. Snowfall during the day is expected to remain light, with new accumulations of less than an inch possible.

By Friday night, the snow will intensify, mainly before 1 a.m., as temperatures dip to a low near 26°F. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely overnight. Winds will be calm, making for relatively still conditions despite the snowfall. The chance of precipitation Friday night is 70%.

The snow is expected to taper off Saturday morning, with only a slight chance of flurries before 1 p.m. Skies will gradually turn partly sunny as temperatures peak at 32°F. However, a brisk northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph will bring a chill to the air.

Forecasters warn that temperatures will plunge over the weekend, with overnight lows dropping into the teens and single digits across the region, making for bitterly cold conditions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex-Wantage and receive free news updates.