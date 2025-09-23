Tylenol Responds To Trump Claiming Medication Causes Autism: 'We Stand With Science'

At the White House on Monday, Sept. 22, Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke about what they claimed are links between acetaminophen and autism. Trump ordered the Food and Drug Administration to notify doctors that using Tylenol during pregnancy is associated with a "very increased risk of autism."

Tylenol rejected the Trump administration's claims in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

"We stand with science, and we stand with you," Tylenol said. "For generations, families have trusted Tylenol when it matters most. Why? Because Tylenol is one of the most studied medications in history."

The medication, made by Summit, New Jersey-based Kenvue, pointed to US and global health leaders who say there's no proven link between acetaminophen and autism.

"The facts remain unchanged: over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals, confirm there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism," Tylenol said. "Acetaminophen is used worldwide as a first line of defense for pain relief and fever reduction, at the recommendation of independent public health and leading medical professionals and in accordance with the product label."

Medical groups worldwide also denounced Trump's warning. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called the claim “irresponsible."

The Autism Science Foundation said Trump's announcement was made without new data or studies to back his claims.

"The Autism Science Foundation strongly supports research into autism's causes," said ASF chief science officer Dr. Alycia Halladay. "More research needs to be done before alarming families or suggesting steps that may not actually reduce risk, when we know that not treating a fever during pregnancy creates risk. Pregnant women deserve clear, evidence-based guidance – not incomplete conclusions that could erode confidence in safe, beneficial care."

A 2024 study of nearly 2.5 million children in Sweden found no link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and the risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.

