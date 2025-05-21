Two BMWs Taken In Residential Burglary: Summit PD

At 5 a.m., the suspects entered the residence on the 200 block of Ashland Road through an unsecured rear door, Summit police said. While inside, the suspects located and stole two sets of vehicle keys and fled the scene in two BMWs, a 2024 BMW X7 and a 2021 BMW X3, that belonged to the homeowners, police said.

There was no interaction between the suspects and any occupants of the home, police said. Officers believe the suspects may have arrived in a red 2016 Hyundai Sonata stolen out of Newark, police said. The vehicle was left behind at the scene and has been recovered, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

