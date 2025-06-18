Fog/Mist 70°

Summit Volvo Dealership Employee Stole 3 Cars: Police

A 30-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, June 18, with stealing three cars from a Volvo dealership in Summit  where he worked, authorities said.

Sam Barron

Henrri Bonilla was an employee at Smythe Volvo at 40 River Rd. and used his access to key fobs to steal three vehicles over the course of eight weeks, Summit police said.

On Tuesday, April 15, he stole a black 2025 Volvo EX90, valued at $90,000. On Wednesday, May 7,he stole a gray 2025 Volvo EX90 valued at $85,000. On Monday, May 26, he stole a black 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE valued at $37,168, police said.

Bonilla is charged with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, police said. The three stolen vehicles have since been returned to the dealership, police said.

