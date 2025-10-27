Summit Cop Struck By Car Responding to Crash: Police

At 9:19 a.m., officers responded to Route 124 East between Fernwood Road and Hobart Avenue after an employee of a subcontracted tree removal service was struck by a vehicle while attempting to direct traffic in the roadway, Summit police said. The victim sustained multiple injuries and was transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment, police said

While officers were on scene investigating the initial crash, a Summit police officer was struck by a second vehicle attempting to navigate through the closed roadway, police said. The officer suffered an injury to his foot and leg and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The cause of both crashes remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Summit and receive free news updates.