Old Tylenol Tweet Resurfaces After Trump Says Drug In Pregnancy Causes Autism

The 2017 post from Tylenol’s official X account read: “We actually don't recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”

The resurfaced tweet quickly went viral in the wake of Trump’s announcement, which has reignited debate over the safety of acetaminophen use during pregnancy.

Tylenol, owned by Summit-based Kenvue, addressed the controversy this week on its website. “We understand the recent media coverage you’re reading may cause concern or lead to questions. We want to make sure you have the answers,” the company said.

“Credible, independent scientific data continues to show no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism,” the company wrote. “Medical and public health organizations agree. This includes: American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Autism Science Foundation, [and] American Academy of Pediatrics.”

The company reiterated its guidance: “As our label says, ‘If pregnant or breast-feeding, talk to your healthcare professional before use.’”

Tylenol also reminded parents to consult doctors when giving medication to infants and children. “Please know that there is no credible science that shows taking acetaminophen causes autism. When searching what medicine may be suitable for infants and children, the best thing you can do is to speak with your healthcare provider,” the statement said.

Autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, is a developmental disability marked by challenges with social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors, according to the CDC.

According to Autism Speaks and a 2017 evidence review published in Molecular Autism, data has never indicated that Tylenol causes autism. Research instead points to a combination of genetic and environmental factors including genetic disorders, maternal diabetes or obesity, very low birth weight, extreme prematurity, prenatal pesticide or air pollution exposure, advanced parental age, oxygen deprivation at birth, and other influences.

