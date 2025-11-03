Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark announced the $48.7 billion cash-and-stock deal on Monday, Nov. 3. The merger will form a combined business with about $32 billion in annual revenue and 10 billion-dollar brands, including Aveeno, Huggies, Kleenex, Listerine, Neutrogena, and Tylenol.

The combined company will be headquartered in Irving, Texas, with a continued presence in Kenvue's current headquarters in Summit, New Jersey.

"We are excited to bring together two iconic companies to create a global health and wellness leader," said Kimberly-Clark CEO Mike Hsu. "Kenvue is uniquely positioned at the intersection of [consumer packaged goods] and healthcare, with exceptional talent and a differentiated brand offering serving attractive consumer health categories. With a shared commitment to developing science and technology to provide extraordinary care, we will serve billions of consumers across every stage of life."

Kenvue CEO Kirk Perry said the merger will unite "two highly complementary portfolios" of well-known brands.

"Our teams share a passion for delivering science-backed solutions that play a meaningful role in homes and communities around the world," said Perry. "Together, our combined strengths, expanded capabilities and resources, and broader reach will empower us to innovate even faster and strengthen our category leadership."

The deal comes as Kenvue responds to President Donald Trump's claims that Tylenol can cause autism in children, a statement widely dismissed by medical experts. In late October, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Kenvue and its former parent company, Johnson & Johnson, after accusing them of deceptive marketing related to the use of Tylenol during pregnancy.

Kenvue called the lawsuit "scientifically unfounded," adding that Tylenol's active ingredient, acetaminophen, is the safest pain reliever for pregnant people and babies. Many medical groups have rejected the Trump administration's claims, including the World Health Organization, the European Medicines Agency, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Autism Science Foundation, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Johnson & Johnson spun off Kenvue into a separate company in 2022, allowing J&J to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Kenvue owns other popular brands like Band-Aid, Lactaid, Visine, and Zyrtec.

Founded in Wisconsin in 1872, Kimberly-Clark products are available in more than 175 countries. The company is behind other well-known brands like Cottonelle, Depend, and Scott.

The Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue merger is expected to close in the second half of 2026 pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

