Video: Summit Cops Hunting Down Stolen BMW End Up Pulling Toddler From Burning Newark Home

At approximately 2:58 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, Summit Police Detective Sgt. Ruddy Garita and Detective Darin Sliker were canvassing South 19th Street in Newark for a BMW reported stolen out of Summit the day before, Summit Police said. Instead, they saw thick, black smoke pouring from the second story of a home.

A man running out of the building told the detectives he believed others were still inside, police said. From a rear window, a woman and child screamed for help. Det. Sgt. Garita grabbed a contractor’s ladder from across the street, scaled it, and pulled the toddler to safety through the smoke-filled window, according to police.

At the same time, Det. Sliker and Newark Police officers forced entry through the front door, pushing through dense smoke on the second floor, police said. They breached a locked door, called out to ensure no one was trapped, and confirmed all occupants had escaped before retreating.

NJ Advance Media obtained body-worn camera footage of the rescue. See the footage below.

“The actions of Det. Sgt. Garita and Det. Sliker were nothing short of heroic,” Summit Police Chief Ryan Peters said. “Their courage, swift decision-making, and unwavering dedication to preserving life under extreme pressure reflect the highest standards of law enforcement. Without regard for their personal safety, they relied on their training, instincts, and commitment to duty to perform life-saving measures in a rapidly deteriorating and dangerous environment.”

Police noted that in July, Det. Sliker received a lifesaving award from the Summit Police Department after saving a man’s life while off duty in another city by performing CPR.

