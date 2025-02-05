Cops Use GPS To Find Stolen Car, Four Teens Arrested: Summit PD

At 4:45 p.m., a 2022 Range Rover was reported stolen from a parking garage in downtown Summit, police said. Officers used the Range Rover's GPS system to monitor its movements, police said.

At 7 p.m., the vehicle was discovered at Pine Street in Elizabeth, occupied by five people, police said. As the officers approached, the five suspects exited the vehicle and ran, police said.

Four of the suspects were apprehended following a foot pursuit while one remains at large, police said.

Andy Delaluzcclara, a 19-year-old Summit resident, two 16-year-olds from Elizabeth and a 16-year-old from Newark were charged with receiving stolen property and obstruction of justice, police said.

