Stratford Bank Robber Arrested Minutes After Robbery: Prosecutor

At 11:18 a.m., Stratford police responded to PNC Bank at 104 N. White Horse Pike after a man, later identified as James Gray, a 39-year-old Stratford resident, passed a demand note to a teller, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Stratford Police Chief Ronald Morello said.

After Gray received the money, he fled on foot on the White Horse Pike, authorities said.

Officers found him moments later and took him into custody, recovering the stolen money, authorities said. Grady was found to be in possession of a PNC Bank pen, authorities said.

Grady was charged with bank robbery, police said.

