DNA Testing Helps Nab NJ Man For Stratford Sexual Assault, Home Invasion: Prosecutor

On Thursday, May 8 at 12:32 a.m., Stratford police responded to a report of a home invasion burglary and sexual assault, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Stratford Police Chief Ronald Morello said.

A 76-year-old woman said while she was asleep in her bedroom, a man, later identified as Stephon Bullock, entered her room, jumped on top of her and held her down, authorities said.

Bullock then placed his hand over her mouth and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the residence, authorities said. DNA evidence was collected from the scene and submitted for laboratory testing, authorities said.

The New Jersey State Police laboratory notified police that Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) results identified Bullock as the source of the DNA from the crime scene and he was arrested Friday, June 13, in Hi-Nella by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division, authorities said.

Bullock is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated criminal sexual contact, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, authorities said.

