Neptune Man Caught After Bold Spring Lake Break-In Spree, Police Say

Edward Leo, 57, was facing eight charges in the case, the Spring Lake Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

A Monmouth Avenue resident reported an unknown man attempting to break into his home just after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Sea Girt and Spring Lake Heights officers quickly responded, along with a Bradley Beach K-9 unit.

Investigators said the suspect also tried to enter another nearby home and rummaged through at least one unlocked vehicle before leaving the area. In the following days, Leo was identified as the suspect and Neptune police arrested him on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Leo was charged with four counts of trespassing, two counts of attempted burglary to an occupied residence, burglary to a motor vehicle, and attempted theft.

Police were continuing to investigate to determine if Leo was connected with other recent incidents in the area. Leo was held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about burglaries or other suspicious activity should call Spring Lake police at 732-449-1234.

