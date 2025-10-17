Man Struck, Killed By Train In Sea Girt: NJ Transit

At 7:41 p.m., the North Jersey Coast Line train, which departed Long Branch at 7:10 p.m., struck and killed the man near the Washington Blvd. crossing in Sea Girt by the Manasquan Station, NJ Transit said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, NJ Transit said.

There were no injuries to the approximately 10 customers and crew on board, NJ Transit said. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions from Long Branch to Bay Head, NJ Transit said.

The incident remains under investigation, NJ Transit said.

