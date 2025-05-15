Disbarred Spring Lake Attorney Accused Of Stealing $130K From Dead Client’s Estate: Prosecutor

Kathleen M. Cehelsky, 60, of Spring Lake Heights, is charged with:

Second-degree Misapplication of Entrusted Property

Fourth-degree False Uttering

Fourth-degree Forgery

The charges were announced Thursday, May 16, by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

According to Santiago, the theft began shortly after the death of Cehelsky’s client in 2014, when she began illegally transferring funds from the client’s estate into her personal bank accounts.

Between 2014 and 2021, prosecutors say Cehelsky moved amounts ranging from a few thousand dollars to over $56,000 at a time. In total, she allegedly misappropriated more than $130,000—money intended for 10 rightful beneficiaries, none of whom authorized her to access the funds.

To cover her tracks, Cehelsky is accused of altering bank statements to conceal the transfers, Santiago said.

The investigation was launched in May 2023, following a referral from the New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics, which had already disbarred Cehelsky after conducting a preliminary probe.

According to the prosecutor, Cehelsky has since returned approximately two-thirds of the funds to the estate.

She was served the criminal charges earlier this week and released on her own recognizance. Her first court appearance is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Costanzo. Cehelsky is represented by Raymond S. Londa, Esq., based in Elizabeth.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Spring Lake-Sea Girt and receive free news updates.